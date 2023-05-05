Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.67.

EIF opened at C$51.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$38.23 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.3415424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

