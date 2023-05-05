Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. Exelon also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 3,849,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

