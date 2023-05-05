Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $172.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.09% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

EXPE traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $168,438,000 after buying an additional 487,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

