Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Stephanie Covert Sells 1,335 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephanie Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.1 %

FICO stock traded down $15.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $736.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,070. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $760.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $694.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.