FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

