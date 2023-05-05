Fastly’s (FSLY) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Insider Activity

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.