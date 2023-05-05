Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of AGM opened at $126.90 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGM. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

