Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.21-2.43 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $51.81 on Friday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

