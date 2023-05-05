Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

FHI stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,897 shares of company stock worth $623,528. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

