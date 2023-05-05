Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $255.50

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.50 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.44), with a volume of 1156394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.43).

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,532.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,714.29%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

