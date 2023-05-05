Financial Analysis: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.78 million 2.33 $4.87 million $1.72 9.88 BCB Bancorp $133.04 million 1.32 $45.58 million $2.49 4.18

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.27%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 23.72% 11.41% 0.99% BCB Bancorp 29.83% 17.55% 1.40%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

