Financial Review: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KORU Medical Systems and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nephros 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 264.58%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -31.05% -24.21% -18.59% Nephros -71.94% -38.58% -32.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.76 -$8.66 million ($0.20) -20.30 Nephros $9.98 million 1.51 -$7.38 million ($0.74) -1.95

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Nephros on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

