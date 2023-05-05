Finning International (FTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Finning International to post earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.
Finning International Stock Performance
Shares of FTT traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.11. 14,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,868. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.71.
Finning International Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
