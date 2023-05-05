Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fireweed Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.
Fireweed Metals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CVE FWZ opened at 0.87 on Friday. Fireweed Metals has a 52 week low of 0.51 and a 52 week high of 1.09.
