First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director Colin V. Reed Purchases 25,138 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Horizon Stock Down 33.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 227,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $323,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

