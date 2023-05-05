First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 5,731,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 8,509,082 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Specifically, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

