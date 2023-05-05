First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 11,501,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,177,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

