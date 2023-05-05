First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

