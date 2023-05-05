First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,311,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.65% of First Majestic Silver worth $219,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

