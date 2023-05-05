First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,807 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $44,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 415,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,993. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

