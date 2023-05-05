First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.14. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 65,337 shares trading hands.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.