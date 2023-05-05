First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.14. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 65,337 shares trading hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $221,639,000,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.