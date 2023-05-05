First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.91. 302,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 275,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

