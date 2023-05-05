Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 5,375,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,803,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Fisker Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Insider Transactions at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,490,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

