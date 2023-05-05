Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

