Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flight Centre Travel Group (FGETF)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.