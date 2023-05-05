Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.85 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $92.44. 4,834,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 375,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 192,817 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,336,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

