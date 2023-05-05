Flow Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.92 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002990 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $898.14 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,431,852,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

