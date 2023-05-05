Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 849,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,194,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

