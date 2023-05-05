Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

