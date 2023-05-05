FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CEO Mark Douglas Acquires 4,121 Shares

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FMC Stock Down 1.8 %

FMC opened at $111.89 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 711.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 439,705 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

