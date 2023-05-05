Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.46. 66,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 39,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

