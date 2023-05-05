Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.46. 66,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 39,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.
Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.