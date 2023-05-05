Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.44-$1.48 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

FTNT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 5,902,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,560. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

