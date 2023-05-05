Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.