Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 801,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory Company Profile

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

