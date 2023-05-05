Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 801,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
