Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of FELE traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.69. 156,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

