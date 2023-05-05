Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.76 and a 1 year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

