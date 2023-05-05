Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$142.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.32 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 2,927,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,432,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,432,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $73,882.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

