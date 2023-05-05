Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Frontdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,231. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
