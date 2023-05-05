Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Frontdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,231. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.