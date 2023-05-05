Fruits (FRTS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $4.79 million and $267,194.17 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

