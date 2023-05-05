Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €34.52 ($37.93) and last traded at €34.48 ($37.89). Approximately 131,194 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.85 ($37.20).

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Fuchs Petrolub

(Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.