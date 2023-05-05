Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Trading Down 1.7%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €28.85 ($31.70) and last traded at €29.35 ($32.25). 20,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.85 ($32.80).

Several brokerages recently commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.27.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

