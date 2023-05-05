FY2025 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Lowered by Zacks Research

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $14.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.57. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.83.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

