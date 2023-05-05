FY2027 EPS Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Decreased by Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $51.03.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics



SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

