Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.99

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 103364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GAU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.