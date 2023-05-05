Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 36,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$220.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

