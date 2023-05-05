Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.