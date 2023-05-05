Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Takes $220,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $208.75.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.