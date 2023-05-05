Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.80.
GRMN traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.78. 888,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.
In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
