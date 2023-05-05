Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.78. 888,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.