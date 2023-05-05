Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $302.73. 285,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.33 and its 200 day moving average is $326.71. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Gartner

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.86.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.