GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €42.61 ($46.82) and last traded at €42.54 ($46.75). 403,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.19 ($46.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.70) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.38 and a 200-day moving average of €40.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

